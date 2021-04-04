Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.7% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Intel worth $258,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Intel stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $262.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $67.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

