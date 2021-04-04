Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $89.06 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 250,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,061,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.26% of Palo Alto Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. United Bank grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 29.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,810 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 40.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.2% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE:PANW opened at $328.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $350.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of -105.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.49 and a 1-year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,817 shares of company stock worth $50,621,674 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.