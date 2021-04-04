Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $139.29 Million Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $139,290,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 3.68% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $47.45 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

