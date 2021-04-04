Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 4,350,000 Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,627,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.53% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of BND opened at $84.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average is $87.26. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

