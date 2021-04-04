Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 600,000 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $172,020,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 1.48% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO stock opened at $304.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $143.26 and a one year high of $339.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.