Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 120.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.6% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.14% of McDonald’s worth $219,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $225.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.89. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $155.00 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $167.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.55.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

