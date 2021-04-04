Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,315,359 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,170,938 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 1.4% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.51% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $526,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 30,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.08.

Shares of TD opened at $65.74 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $67.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $119.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

