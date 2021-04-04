Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 225,000 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 2.92% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $131,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $252.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.90. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $110.24 and a 12 month high of $258.59.

