Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,560,392 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,420,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal accounts for 0.9% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.70% of Bank of Montreal worth $346,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $90.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $90.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.59.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.8402 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

