Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 332.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,768,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897,042 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.70% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $111,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 23,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 295,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 144,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

