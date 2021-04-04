Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 341.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,397 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,143,000 after buying an additional 278,765 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,522,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,093,000 after buying an additional 22,333 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,125,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,832,000 after buying an additional 188,673 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,813,000 after buying an additional 235,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 983.6% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,734,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,750,000 after buying an additional 1,574,781 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $28.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $423.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2062 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

