Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,812,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,687 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.45% of Healthpeak Properties worth $236,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $33.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. Equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

