HeartBout Trading 4.6% Lower This Week (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One HeartBout coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $312,020.52 and approximately $1,286.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00052409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.30 or 0.00681152 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00070269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00027775 BTC.

HeartBout Coin Profile

HB is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars.

