Hedget Trading 14.7% Higher Over Last Week (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Hedget has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One Hedget token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.55 or 0.00016360 BTC on exchanges. Hedget has a total market cap of $16.72 million and $1.24 million worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00074286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.60 or 0.00311123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $442.66 or 0.00758383 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00090852 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00028802 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00017397 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com

Hedget Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

