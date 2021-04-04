HedgeTrade (HEDG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $74,569.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00002909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $596.19 million and approximately $74,569.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002248 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00035082 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008802 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019227 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

