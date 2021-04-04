HedgeTrade (HEDG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $608.88 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for $1.75 or 0.00002999 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $608.88 million and $83,708.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002349 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00035882 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008574 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00019232 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

