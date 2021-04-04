HEIDI (HDI) Price Reaches $0.0021

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. HEIDI has a market cap of $1,866.49 and $67.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEIDI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HEIDI has traded up 41.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HEIDI alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Crypto User Base (CUB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

HEIDI Profile

HDI is a coin. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 coins and its circulating supply is 903,700 coins. The Reddit community for HEIDI is https://reddit.com/r/Heidicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch . HEIDI’s official Twitter account is @winston_graf and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEIDI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEIDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEIDI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.