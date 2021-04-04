Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Heidrick & Struggles International posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $160.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million.

HSII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSII stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 78,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.58 million, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.73. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $39.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

