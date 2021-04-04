Helex Market Capitalization Achieves $37,059.01 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Helex coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helex has traded 54.7% lower against the US dollar. Helex has a total market cap of $37,059.01 and approximately $5,565.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00053123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.84 or 0.00696454 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00070838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00027999 BTC.

Helex Coin Profile

HLX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. Helex’s official website is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Buying and Selling Helex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

