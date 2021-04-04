Helium Price Up 68.2% Over Last Week (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Helium has traded 68.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Helium token can currently be purchased for about $17.04 or 0.00029081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $56.27 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Helium alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00049950 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.34 or 0.00282195 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011957 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 66% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Helium Profile

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,135,262 tokens. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Helium Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.