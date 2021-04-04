HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €54.00 ($63.53).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

HLE opened at €48.24 ($56.75) on Friday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a fifty-two week high of €55.85 ($65.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €50.24 and a 200-day moving average of €48.30.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

