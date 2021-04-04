Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Reaches $2.38 on Exchanges

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00004100 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $166.63 million and $455,955.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.46 or 0.00353391 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000837 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002343 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000594 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

