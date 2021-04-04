Hellenic Coin (HNC) Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $176.53 million and approximately $482,894.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.53 or 0.00004293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.28 or 0.00348990 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000815 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002336 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

