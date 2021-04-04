Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 185,642 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Helmerich & Payne worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,589,000 after purchasing an additional 559,180 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $160,711,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 980,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,122,000 after purchasing an additional 272,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HP opened at $28.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $246.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

HP has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

