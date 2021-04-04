HempCoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.13 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and $4,277.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,881.28 or 1.00100338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00035868 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010276 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00092364 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001239 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001740 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,316,455 coins and its circulating supply is 261,181,305 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

