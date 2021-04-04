HempCoin (THC) Market Cap Reaches $3.34 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $2,794.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,651.68 or 0.99171140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00036131 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010307 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00098320 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001148 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001679 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,325,236 coins and its circulating supply is 261,190,086 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

