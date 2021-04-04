Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,945,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,430 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 11.59% of Heritage Commerce worth $61,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBK opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $731.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HTBK shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

