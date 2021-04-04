Hermez Network (HEZ) Market Cap Reaches $31.49 Million

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $6.70 or 0.00011445 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $31.49 million and $866,725.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00076056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.36 or 0.00318360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00093029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.94 or 0.00770349 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00028440 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00016730 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

