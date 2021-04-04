HEROcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $9.98 Million (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded 234% higher against the US dollar. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $9.98 million and $372,451.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0402 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00052552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.49 or 0.00690358 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00070612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00027851 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

