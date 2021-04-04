HeroNode (HER) Hits Market Cap of $230,467.28

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. One HeroNode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded down 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $230,467.28 and $22.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HeroNode alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00053636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.22 or 0.00687461 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00070545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00027591 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode (HER) is a coin. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.