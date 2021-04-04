Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Invests $16.86 Million in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 213,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,855,000. Spectrum Brands accounts for 2.3% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Spectrum Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $86.52. 379,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,811. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $87.79.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

