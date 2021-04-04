Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.07. Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 110%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.71 and a beta of 2.26. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $42.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,770,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 37,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.