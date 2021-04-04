Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.07. Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 110%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.71 and a beta of 2.26. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $42.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,770,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 37,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.