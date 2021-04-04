Hive Trading 2.5% Lower This Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $307.59 million and approximately $50.29 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000694 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002813 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 391,608,769 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

