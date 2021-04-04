Hiveterminal Token Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $1.16 million and $193.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00053123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.84 or 0.00696454 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00070838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00027999 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token (CRYPTO:HVN) is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

