Hoffman Alan N Investment Management Invests $2.62 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,199.44.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $69.12 on Friday, reaching $2,137.75. 1,698,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,331. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,079.81 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,071.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,803.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,463,201 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

