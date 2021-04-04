Hoffman Alan N Investment Management Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.4% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 79.9% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 586,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $198,354,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 767,094 shares of company stock worth $253,787,463 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.26.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $7.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.30. 3,701,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,558,558. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $227.35 and a 1 year high of $389.50. The company has a market cap of $360.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

