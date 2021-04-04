HollyGold (HGOLD) Price Reaches $1.53 on Major Exchanges

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. HollyGold has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $104,179.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HollyGold has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. One HollyGold token can now be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00002605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00076325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.70 or 0.00309815 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00092938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.45 or 0.00752721 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00028563 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00018370 BTC.

HollyGold Profile

HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,284,191 tokens.

Buying and Selling HollyGold

