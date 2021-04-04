Holo Trading Up 182.1% Over Last Week (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Holo coin can now be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Holo has traded up 182.1% against the U.S. dollar. Holo has a total market capitalization of $4.81 billion and $2.11 billion worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00052711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.14 or 0.00689584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00070708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00027869 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000861 BTC.

About Holo

Holo (HOT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 169,164,199,065 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official website is holochain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

