Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lowered its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,611 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of Hologic worth $29,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after buying an additional 808,123 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Hologic by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,859,000 after purchasing an additional 553,642 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $39,547,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hologic by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after buying an additional 387,398 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $74.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.58. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

