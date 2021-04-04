Homeros Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.70 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Homeros coin can currently be bought for $0.0552 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Homeros has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $28.41 million and approximately $6.70 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00052592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.01 or 0.00692667 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00070848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00027884 BTC.

Homeros (CRYPTO:HMR) is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

