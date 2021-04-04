HOMIHELP (HOMI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.44 Million

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One HOMIHELP coin can now be purchased for about $2.99 or 0.00005144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HOMIHELP has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $60,090.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00052216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.86 or 0.00679158 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00070213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00027847 BTC.

HOMIHELP Coin Profile

HOMI is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

HOMIHELP Coin Trading

