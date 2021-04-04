HOMIHELP (HOMI) Price Up 5.1% This Week

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One HOMIHELP coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.07 or 0.00005217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $64,346.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HOMIHELP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.36 or 0.00686268 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00027660 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP (CRYPTO:HOMI) is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com . HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

HOMIHELP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOMIHELP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOMIHELP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.