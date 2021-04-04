Honest (HNST) Trading Down 4.1% This Week

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Honest has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Honest has a market cap of $3.27 million and $130,773.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00075168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.43 or 0.00307694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006288 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00092897 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.00 or 0.00751091 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00028180 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00017613 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

