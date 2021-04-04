HOQU Market Cap Hits $579,127.32 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One HOQU token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 94% against the dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $579,127.32 and approximately $12,453.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00053101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.62 or 0.00677948 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00070153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00027782 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HOQU Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

