Howdoo Reaches Market Cap of $6.72 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Howdoo token can now be purchased for $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on exchanges. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Howdoo Token Profile

UDOO is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

