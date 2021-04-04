Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,732 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of HWM opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.