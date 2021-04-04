Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 16,591 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 103.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

