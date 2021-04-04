Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 16,859 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,859 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 809,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $12,078,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 466,530 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after buying an additional 225,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $29.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

