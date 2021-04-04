Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires Shares of 17,458 Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,458 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 50,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 39.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 17,934.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 541,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 538,579 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 118.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $9,596,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Shares of ORA opened at $78.92 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $179.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

