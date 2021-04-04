Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,110.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $69.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.12. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $75.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

